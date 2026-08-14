Νικόλ Κίντμαν: Το μήνυμα από τη Σαντορίνη στο σχολείο όπου πέρασε τα μαθητικά της χρόνια

150 years of Lane Cove Public School, and what a way to celebrate it. Past alumni, parents, carers, teachers and community members all turned out for a huge day. Peter Overton's interview with our students was a standout, especially with the kids decked out in historical school uniforms from across the school's 150 years. Nicole Kidman sent a lovely video message too, sharing memories of her school days and congratulating the community from Greece. Nicole, the parents may have floated the idea of a building with your name on it. The Department of Education is only a phone call away. Thank you to everyone who made the day so special. On to the next milestone.

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