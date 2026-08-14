Νικόλ Κίντμαν: Το μήνυμα από τη Σαντορίνη στο σχολείο όπου πέρασε τα μαθητικά της χρόνια

Η Νικόλ Κίντμανέστειλε ένα ξεχωριστό μήνυμα από τη Σαντορίνη με αφορμή τη συμπλήρωση 150 χρόνων λειτουργίας του «Lane Cove Public School», του σχολείουστο οποίο φοίτησε στα παιδικά της χρόνια. Η ηθοποιός τις τελευταίες ημέρες κάνει διακοπές στη χώρα μας.
«Γειά σας, είμαι η Νικόλ και αυτή τη στιγμή βρίσκομαι στην Ελλάδα, στη Σαντορίνη, αλλά θα ήθελα πολύ να μπορούσα να είμαι μαζί σας. Ήθελα να σας συγχαρώ για την 150ή επέτειο του Lane Cove Public School. Είναι μία πραγματικά πολύ σημαντική στιγμή», είπε η ηθοποιός
@inthecoveitc
150 years of Lane Cove Public School, and what a way to celebrate it. Past alumni, parents, carers, teachers and community members all turned out for a huge day. Peter Overton's interview with our students was a standout, especially with the kids decked out in historical school uniforms from across the school's 150 years. Nicole Kidman sent a lovely video message too, sharing memories of her school days and congratulating the community from Greece. Nicole, the parents may have floated the idea of a building with your name on it. The Department of Education is only a phone call away. Thank you to everyone who made the day so special. On to the next milestone.
♬ original sound - Lane Cove News | In The Cove
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