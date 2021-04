Blue Star Ferries: Διεθνής διαγωνισμός για το νέο τηλεοπτικό σποτ

#JustPublished

Updated maps are online!

These maps aim to support the @EUCouncil recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of #FreeMovement during #COVID19 pandemic.

4th colour added on EU Council's request.

Find more here: https://t.co/CcBVx6B0o5 pic.twitter.com/6XLYo33tj0

— ECDC (@ECDC_EU) April 15, 2021