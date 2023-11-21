Φωταγωγήθηκαν μεγάλες πόλεις του κόσμου για τα Χριστούγεννα! (βίντεο)

Σε χριστουγεννιάτικους ρυθμούς ξεκίνησαν ήδη να μπαίνουν μεγάλες πρωτεύουσες του κόσμου, με τον υπέρλαμπρο στολισμό τους.
Παρίσι
L'avenue des Champs-Elysées est éclairée par les lumières de Noël à #Paris, en #France, le 19 novembre 2023. Les décorations de Noël de cette année ont été inaugurées dimanche et resteront en place jusqu'au 7 janvier 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing) pic.twitter.com/M2Me7Vjwj8
— Dialogue Chine-France (@dialogueCHN_FRA) November 20, 2023
Νέα Υόρκη
Μόντρεαλ
Λονδίνο
Κοπεγχάγη
Μαδρίτη
📍 Madrid, Spain 🇪🇸
Christmas lights 🎄#madrid #spain #Europe #bestmadrid🇪🇸 #visitmadrid #christmaslights #girlsaroundtheworld #lifestyle #Travel #TravelTheWorld #amazing #WonderfulWorld pic.twitter.com/mLiXZJxKBY
— Megara's (@BarbaraMWerneck) November 18, 2023
Βερολίνο
People's deep interest in the Christmas Garden Berlin Light Show in the German capital of Berlin! #Christmas #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/eBYkFzzLI8
— Bella Morne (@BellaMorne) November 18, 2023
Στην Ιταλία δεν είναι έτοιμη ακόμα η Ρώμη αλλά είναι η Φλωρεντία
