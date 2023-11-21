ΤΡΙ.21 Νοε 2023 09:43
Φωταγωγήθηκαν μεγάλες πόλεις του κόσμου για τα Χριστούγεννα! (βίντεο)

clock 08:05 | 21/11/2023
Σε χριστουγεννιάτικους ρυθμούς ξεκίνησαν ήδη να μπαίνουν μεγάλες πρωτεύουσες του κόσμου, με τον υπέρλαμπρο στολισμό τους.

Παρίσι

Νέα Υόρκη

Μόντρεαλ

Λονδίνο

Κοπεγχάγη

Μαδρίτη

Βερολίνο 

Στην Ιταλία δεν είναι έτοιμη ακόμα η Ρώμη αλλά είναι η Φλωρεντία 

