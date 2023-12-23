Όσκαρ 2024: Οι βραχείες λίστες των υποψηφιοτήτων σε 10 κατηγορίες - Σε ποιες βρίσκεται ο Λάνθιμος

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες για τα Όσκαρ 2024.

Η μεγάλη επιτυχία της Γκρέτα Γκέργουιγκ «Barbie» βρίσκεται σε πέντε από αυτές τις κατηγορίες για τα Όσκαρ 2024, ενώ «Οι Δολοφόνοι του Ανθισμένου Φεγγαριού» και το «Society of the Snow» εμφανίζονται σε τέσσερις λίστες και τα «Οπενχάιμερ», «Poor Things», του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου και «Το Πορφυρό Χρώμα» σε τρεις.

Ο Λένι Κράβιτζ, η Μπίλι Άιλις, η Ολίβια Ροντρίγκο, η Dua Lipa είναι μεταξύ των καλλιτεχνών που εντάχθηκαν στη βραχεία λίστα για Όσκαρ Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού το 2024. Τρία τραγούδια από την ταινία «Barbie» είναι μεταξύ των υποψήφιων, συγκεκριμένα το «Dance The Night» της Dua Lipa, το «What Was I Made For?» της Μπίλι Άιλις και το «I'm Just Ken» των Μαρκ Ρόνσον και Άντριου Γουάιτ, το οποίο ερμηνεύει ο Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ.

Η Ολίβια Ροντρίγκο είναι υποψήφια με τη συμβολή της στο σάουντρακ της ταινίας «The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes», το τραγούδι «Can’t Catch Me Now» Ο Λένι Κράβιτζ βρίσκεται στη λίστα με το «Road to Freedom» από την ταινία «Rustin» και o Metro Boomin με το «Am I Dreaming» το τραγούδι του τέλους της animation ταινίας «Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse».

Οσκαρ 2024: Οι υποψηφιότητες στην κατηγορία για καλύτερη μουσική

«American Fiction»

«American Symphony»

«Barbie»

«The Boy and the Heron»

«The Color Purple»

«Elemental»

«The Holdovers»

«Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny»

«Killers of the Flower Moon»

«Oppenheimer»

«Poor Things»

«Saltburn»

«Society of the Snow»

«Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse»

«The Zone of Interest»

Καλύτερο τραγούδι: Οι υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ

«It Never Went Away» (American Symphony)

«Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)» (Asteroid City)

«Dance The Night» (Barbie)

«I’m Just Ken» from (Barbie)

«What Was I Made For?» (Barbie)

«Keep It Movin’» (The Color Purple)

«Superpower (I)» (The Color Purple)

«The Fire Inside» (Flamin’ Hot)

«High Life» (Flora and Son)

«Meet In The Middle» (Flora and Son)

«Can’t Catch Me Now» (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

«Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)» (Killers of the Flower Moon)

«Quiet Eyes» (Past Lives)

«Road To Freedom» (Rustin)

«Am I Dreaming» (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Κατηγορία - Διεθνής Ταινία: Οι υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ

Αρμενία, «Amerikatsi»

Μπουτάν, «The Monk and the Gun»

Δανία, «The Promised Land»

Φιλανδία, «Fallen Leaves»

Γαλλία, «The Taste of Things»

Γερμανία, «The Teachers’ Lounge»

Ισλανδία, «Godland»

Ιταλία, «Io Capitano»

Ιαπωνία, «Perfect Days»’

Μεξικό, «Totem»

Μαρόκο, «The Mother of All Lies»

Ισπανία, «Society of the Snow»

Τυνησία, «Four Daughters»

Ουκρανία, «20 Days in Mariupol»

Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, «The Zone of Interest»

Κατηγορία Ντοκιμαντέρ- Οι υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ

«American Symphony»

«Apolonia, Apolonia»

«Beyond Utopia»

«Bobi Wine: The People’s President»

«Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy»

«The Eternal Memory»

«Four Daughters»

«Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project»

«In the Rearview»

«Stamped from the Beginning»

«Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie»

«A Still Small Voice»

«32 Sounds»

«To Kill a Tiger»

«20 Days in Mariupol»

Κατηγορία Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού μήκους - Οι υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ

«The ABCs of Book Banning»

«The Barber of Little Rock»

«Bear»

«Between Earth & Sky»

«Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games»

«Camp Courage»

«Deciding Vote»

«How We Get Free»

«If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis»

«Island in Between»

«The Last Repair Shop»

«Last Song from Kabul»

«Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó»

«Oasis»

«Wings of Dust»

Κατηγορία Μακιγιάζ - Οι υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ

«Beau Is Afraid»

«Ferrari»

«Golda»

«Killers of the Flower Moon»

«The Last Voyage of the Demeter»

«Maestro»

«Napoleon»

«Oppenheimer»

«Poor Things»

«Society of the Snow»

Κατηγορία Μικρού Μήκους Animation - Οι υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ

«Boom»

«Eeva»

«Humo (Smoke)»

«I’m Hip»

«A Kind of Testament»

«Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)»

«Letter to a Pig»

«Ninety-Five Senses»

«Once upon a Studio»

«Our Uniform»

«Pachyderme»

«Pete»

«27»

«War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko»

«Wild Summon»

Κατηγορία Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Οι υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ

«The After»

«The Anne Frank Gift Shop»

«An Avocado Pit»

«Bienvenidos a Los Angeles»

«Dead Cat»

«Good Boy»

«Invincible»

«Invisible Border»

«Knight of Fortune»

«The One Note Man»

«Red, White and Blue»

«The Shepherd»

«Strange Way of Life»

«The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar»

«Yellow»

Κατηγορία Ήχος- Οι υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ

«Barbie»

«The Creator»

«Ferrari»

«The Killer»

«Killers of the Flower Moon»

«Maestro»

«Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One»

«Napoleon»

«Oppenheimer»

«The Zone of Interest»

Κατηγορία Εφέ - Οι υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ

«The Creator»

«Godzilla Minus One»

«Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3»

«Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny»

«Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One»

«Napoleon»

«Poor Things»

«Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire»

«Society of the Snow»

«Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse»

