Μόσχα - Θέατρο Μπολσόι: Η στιγμή που το σκηνικό συνθλίβει και σκοτώνει ηθοποιό

Breaking: a magnitude 6.5 #earthquake just struck near Chignik, #Alaska in the Aleutian Chain.

It appears to be an aftershock of an 8.2 that occurred on July 29. Aftershocks can last for months and be strong.

No #tsunami threat due to mainly horizontal slip motion.

— Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) October 11, 2021