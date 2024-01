Ιράν: Ξεπέρασαν τους 100 οι νεκροί από «τρομοκρατικές επιθέσεις» κοντά στον τάφο του Σουλεϊμανί

#BREAKING : #Iran media say twenty people killed and 50 others injured in two explosions in southeastern city of Kerman. The blasts went off near the tomb of Qassem #Soleimani where a ceremony was taking place to mark the fourth anniversary of his killing in a US drone attack. pic.twitter.com/ldfds3vsH1

A reporter for Iran's state broadcaster now says "at least 20 people have been killed" in blasts heard near a ceremony in Kerman to mark the 4th anniversary of the US killing of Qasem Soleimani.

Other outlets are also reporting that some have been killed. https://t.co/qEySiP8Y2i

— Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) January 3, 2024