Βραζιλία: Σκηνές εμφυλίου - Έφοδοι σε κρατικά κτίρια από υποστηρικτές του Μπολσονάρου

🇧🇷⚡The residence of the President of Brazil has been captured by supporters of the former head of state. Lula has been evacuated to a secure location.

Earlier today, the Building of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) was taken over in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/TN6B6hStID

— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 8, 2023