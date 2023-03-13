ΔΕΥ.13 Μαρ 2023 07:28
Όσκαρ 2023: Μεγάλος νικητής το «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

oscar
07:00 | 13/03/2023

Η 95η απονομή των βραβείων Όσκαρ  ολοκληρώθηκε στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ. Η ταινία «Everything Everywhere All at Once» των Νταν Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σάινερτ «σάρωσε» κερδίζοντας επτά αγαλματίδια

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once
All quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The way of water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Νικητής: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Νικήτρια: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ
Nικητές: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Νικητής: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans,
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Nικήτρια: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

