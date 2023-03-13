Όσκαρ 2023: Μεγάλος νικητής το «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Η 95η απονομή των βραβείων Όσκαρ ολοκληρώθηκε στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ. Η ταινία «Everything Everywhere All at Once» των Νταν Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σάινερτ «σάρωσε» κερδίζοντας επτά αγαλματίδια

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once

All quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The way of water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Νικητής: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Νικήτρια: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh accepts her #Oscar for Best Actress: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/pQN8nHDhCx — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

Nικητές: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Νικητής: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans,

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Ke Huy Quan sobs as he accepts the #Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/92QIp3PRmS — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Nικήτρια: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people…we just won an Oscar.” Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr#Oscars pic.twitter.com/TsfrmiEWI5 — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ

Nικητής: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sea Beast

Turning Red

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

Νικητής: Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΞΕΝΟΓΛΩΣΣΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

Nικητής: All quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The quiet girl (Ireland)

Διαβάστε επίσης Πάολα: Δώρισε τα χρήματα του Σαββάτου σε οικογένειες 6 τραυματιών που νοσηλεύονται στη ΜΕΘ