Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2022: Αυτές είναι οι υποψηφιότητες

Η φετινή 94η Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 27 Μαρτίου. Έτσι η Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2022.

Καλύτερη Ταινία

Μπέλφαστ

CODA

Μην ψάχνετε

Οδηγήστε το αυτοκίνητό μου

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Story West Side

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία:

Kenneth Branagh (Μπέλφαστ)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος:

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος:

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye),

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος:

Ciarán Hinds (Μπέλφαστ)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (Η δύναμη του σκύλου)

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος:

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Judi Dench (Μπέλφαστ)

Διαβάστε επίσης Γιάννης Mπέζος: "Δε θα είμαι του χρόνου στην τηλεόραση"