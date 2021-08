Πρωτιά για την Ελλάδα: Σύζευξη επίγειου σταθμού με γεωστατικό δορυφόρο μέσω laser

#ImageOfTheDay

The Eastern Mediterranean is going through an intense #heatwave

Greece is facing the most extreme temperatures ️since 1987 and Turkey is affected by severe wildfires

The Land Surface Temperature #LST measured by @Copernicus #Sentinel3 ️shows peaks at 53°C pic.twitter.com/qLC5OiN05e

