New fissure opens in Leilani Estates on the Big Island of Hawaii.

This video was taken just moments ago by my best friend who lives on the island... he said the fissure is making 'a loud wooshing sound' and is spewing lava at least 20 feet into the air.

Video credit: Jeff Wise pic.twitter.com/H56kllrdof

— Jennifer Myers (@JenMyersFox4) 4 Μαΐου 2018