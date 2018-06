This is Jose. On Sunday, he left his town of El Rodeo #Guatemala said goodbye to his Mother and never saw her again. He lost 9 family members in Sunday’s #VolcanDeFuego eruption including his parents and continues to search for their bodies 3 days later @NBCLatino pic.twitter.com/PAo69zU0ZF

— Annie Rose Ramos (@Annie_Rose23) 5 Ιουνίου 2018